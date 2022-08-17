ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

All Times EDT
Thursday, August 18
MLB

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

The Associated Press

Giants' top pick Thibodeaux, Gano hurt in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants’ preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury. The Giants also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, while returner-wide receiver C.J. Board was sidelined with a rib injury and sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beaves left with a knee injury. Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. It happened right after Board fumbled on a kickoff return. Thibodeaux lay on the ground holding his knee as trainers ran on the field. A cart was quickly driven on the field to take him to the locker room but he got up and walked to the team’s medical tent to be examined. He was later taken to the locker room.
NFL
Report: NY Giants optimistic that Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided major knee injury

It was initially a scary scene for fans of the New York Giants and Oregon Ducks on Sunday evening in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kayvon Thibodeaux, the former No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, got cut block into his right knee, causing his leg to bend in an unnatural way. Thibodeaux immediately went to the ground clutching his leg, and a cart came onto the field to get him. Fortunately, Thibodeaux was able to wave the cart off and managed to walk to the sideline under his own power. After spending some time in the blue medical...
EUGENE, OR
