Thursday's Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Thursday, August 18
|MLB
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.
|WNBA Playoffs
Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
