Wake held for Island Park firefighter who died during fundraiser for child with cancer

Loved ones remembered a firefighter who died at a fundraiser during his wake in Island Park on Wednesday.

Hundreds of firefighters from countless companies came to pay their respects to Capt. Michael Fischer who died at age 38.

Those who came out say the fire service on Long Island is like a family.

"...When one of us is in need we're always here and unfortunately this is one of those times," says Anthony D'Esposito, former chief of the Island Park Fire Department.

Fischer died last week while helping set up for a clam eating contest, which was raising money for a 7-month-old with cancer.

Many of the firefighters who came out never met Fischer, but those who did, say they know what kind of a loss his death is.

"When he walked into a room he brightened up and he was one of those guys and regardless of where you were - broken down on the side of the road at 3 a.m. - he'd be the call because he'd be right there to pick you up," D'Esposito says.

He is survived by two sisters.

During Wednesday's ceremony, Capt. Fischer was posthumously promoted to honorary chief.