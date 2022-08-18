ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson renames street in honor of fallen veteran

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The city of Paterson renamed a street on Wednesday in honor of a fallen veteran.

Columbia Avenue is now Sgt. Christian Bueno-Galdos Way.

Bueno-Galdos died in Iraq in 2008. He was only 25 years old.

