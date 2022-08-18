Paterson renames street in honor of fallen veteran
The city of Paterson renamed a street on Wednesday in honor of a fallen veteran.
Columbia Avenue is now Sgt. Christian Bueno-Galdos Way.
Bueno-Galdos died in Iraq in 2008. He was only 25 years old.
The city of Paterson renamed a street on Wednesday in honor of a fallen veteran.
Columbia Avenue is now Sgt. Christian Bueno-Galdos Way.
Bueno-Galdos died in Iraq in 2008. He was only 25 years old.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 3