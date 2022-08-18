Dramatic video shows a dog coming out of nowhere to rescue a puppy from drowning

A real-life Lassie!

A dramatic video from Lopburi, Thailand, shows a dog running to the rescue of a puppy that’s having trouble keeping its head above water in a fish pond. According to NowThis News, a surveillance camera captured a white dog named Soh being rescued by a larger dog named Hand.

Soh definitely appears to be struggling and calling out when, out of nowhere, Hand rushes to the rescue and pulls the dog out of the fish pond. Hand clearly could hear that Soh was in danger because it ran to its aid with purpose.

Humans often say they “don’t deserve dogs” but after watching this video it’s pretty clear that sometimes, dogs may feel the same way. The video shows that dogs can have an innate sympathy for one another. Hand could have dismissed Soh’s cries and thought, “More food for me,” but instead, the larger dog stepped up and saved the pup.

\u201cSurveillance footage captured the moment a heroic dog in Lopburi, Thailand, sprang into action to rescue a fellow puppy that was stuck inside a pond in their human's yard\u201d — NowThis (@NowThis) 1660740480

It's unclear if all the footage was shot by a security camera because there are two different angles. Recently, there's been a trend in staged "drowning" videos where people pretend to be in danger to show off their dog's rescue instincts. This doesn't appear to be one, but there's no doubt it shows off Hand's innate altruism.

A study from Messerli Research Institute at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna found that dogs can behave altruistically toward one another by sharing food, but are more likely to do so if they are familiar with them.

“Dogs truly behave prosocially toward other dogs,” the study, published in Science Daily, said. “That had never been experimentally demonstrated before. What we also found was that the degree of familiarity among the dogs further influenced this behavior. Prosocial behavior was exhibited less frequently toward unfamiliar dogs than toward familiar ones.”

However, a recent study found that dogs show very little altruism toward humans in regard to food-sharing, whether they know them or not. So, if you’re waiting for your dog to give you a treat, don’t hold your breath.

People are sharing the adult problems that 'nobody prepared you for' and they're so true

08.18.22

This article originally appeared on 01.28.22

Nothing can ever fully prepare you for being an adult. Once you leave childhood behind, the responsibilities, let-downs and setbacks come at you fast. It’s tiring and expensive, and there's no easy-to-follow roadmap for happiness and success.

A Reddit user named u/Frequent-Pilot5243 asked the online forum, “What’s an adult problem nobody prepared you for?” and there were a lot of profound answers that get to the heart of the disappointing side of being an adult.

One theme that ran through many responses is the feeling of being set adrift. When you’re a kid, the world is laid out as a series of accomplishments. You learn to walk, you figure out how to use the bathroom, you start school, you finish school, maybe you go to college, and so on.

However, once we’re out of the school system and out from under our parents’ roofs, there is a vast, complicated world out there and it takes a long time to learn how it works. The tough thing is that if you don’t get a good head start, you can spend the rest of your life playing catch-up.

Whales evolved from wolves?! Fascinating video explains how the two are related.

But not all mysteries are solved.

08.20.22

I think it’s pretty safe to say that when it comes to evolution, most people typically picture aquatic life forms sprouting legs then coming onto land … not the other way around.

Shockingly enough, a creature almost synonymous with the sea didn’t actually begin that way. And boy, is it a whale of a tale.

A mind-blowing video recently posted by PBS Eons reveals that whales were actually predatory land animals … the same ones that would later become wolves, specifically.

Yep, you read that right. Land animals. With arms and legs and everything.

To explain, we’ll need to go back 52 million years.

Instacart delivery person followed her instincts and ended up saving the life of a customer

08.18.22

This article originally appeared on 02.08.22

One the more mysterious aspects of being human is our sense of intuition. This "sixth sense" isn't something we can see or measure, but many people have experienced it in some form or fashion. Maybe it comes as a strong feeling that something isn't right, or that we or someone else should or shouldn't do something. It can be hard to read—not every feeling we get is truly our intuition—but there are plenty of examples of people trusting their instincts and being glad they did.

One such story has gone viral on TikTok. Jessica Higgs, a mom who works as an Instacart grocery delivery person, shared a story in an emotional video that illustrates the importance of listening to that inner voice when it prompts you to make sure someone is OK.

"I just want to start this off by saying if you see something, say something," Higgs said.