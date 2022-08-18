Read full article on original website
People tend to shop at Dollar General for a handful of reasons. A good percentage of the items in-store are either inexpensive or discounted, making the chain accessible to shoppers who are careful with their money and are sensitive about price points. And because of the way Dollar General's business is built, Dollar General could well be the only retail option in town, as most of their stores are built in what are described as "food deserts," aka areas where residents have limited access to grocery stores or markets.
Rivian (RIVN) has a knack for getting into trouble. The upstart manufacturer of electric vehicles has been in a not so encouraging situation for several months. The firm is indeed going through a very difficult and delicate period for any young vehicle manufacturer: being able to mass-produce vehicles. It is in this phase that many suitors give up and go bankrupt.
McDonald's has several iconic menu items that are popular in the United States. Whether it's an egg McMuffin, apple pie, or Big Mac, McDonald's knows how to please its customers. Every once in a while, it debuts a new item or brings back a once-loved limited-time offering. The restaurant chain's McRib is a perfect example of this, and has been an on and off-the-menu item since 1981. The McRib was originally introduced as a way to utilize pork products, which were not being used in the fast food space. The McRib has subsequently been available for limited stretches over the past several decades. The last time it was available to U.S. consumers was November 2021 to celebrate its milestone 40th birthday (per Restaurant Business).
Costco's numbers are downright impressive. The warehouse chain had sales of $192 billion in the 2021 fiscal year at its 836 stores -- nearly 700 of them in the United States and Canada. The membership...
You don't have to wake up early to be successful just because someone like Apple CEO Tim Cook is up at 3:45 a.m. But many high-profile and highly successful entrepreneurs and CEOs do rise at the crack of dawn — or earlier — to get a head start on their busy schedules.
If you ever want an update on the state of food inflation, pay a visit to your nearest supermarket. It's easy to see how the cost of common goods such as produce, eggs, flour, and ground meat are fluctuating simply by strolling down the aisles and taking note of the clearly labeled price tags. At this point in the global inflation crisis, you might think a trip to the store will tell you what you already know, and have known for months: that every food product — even the essential ones — are liable to drill a hole in your wallet.
Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter.
It's the early morning, and you've decided that what you need before you start another day of work is a donut and a coffee from Dunkin'. You pull up to the drive-thru, only to discover that there's a line of cars ahead of you. So much for grabbing a quick pick-me-up, right? As you sit there in your car, you can't help but wonder what is taking so long. What could possibly be going on this early in the morning to hold everyone up? Little do you or the other drivers know, a combative customer has chosen this fine morning to get into a screaming match with the employee in the drive-thru.
