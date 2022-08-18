ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern California Power Companies Ask Consumers to Conserve Energy

By Tatum Larsen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xWv6_0hLPmagI00

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert due to excessive heat and high energy demand.

Customers of companies like Southern California Edison, a company that is adhering to the Flex Alert, are being asked to cut down on their energy at home to prevent rolling outages across the region.

Representatives of Southern California Edison ensure that observing the Flex Alert does not have to come at the cost of comfort

“Customers can take a number of steps before four o'clock, pre-cool your home, lower the air conditioning for a while, shut all the blinds and drapes to reduce any kind of heat coming in. And that way, at four o'clock, you can reduce the air conditioning," said, Jeffrey Monford, the Public Information Officer of Southern California Edison.

Some customers of Southern California Edison say that this small sacrifice makes a big difference for the community.

"Yes this seems like not a great thing but we have to do it. It's the reality of living together as people," said Henry Bates, a Coachella Valley resident.

Other ways to conserve energy include turning off unnecessary lights, holding off on using major appliances and adjusting your thermostat to 78º.

For more information on what you can do to save power at home, visit: https://www.flexalert.org/news

The post Southern California Power Companies Ask Consumers to Conserve Energy appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 9

Bob Fortini
3d ago

Why is it that they jump on us when city county and state buildings and properties burn their lights and A/C all night with nobody on site

Reply
7
Related
SFGate

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas Announces Construction of Hydrogen Project for SunLine Buses

The Southern California Gas Company announced today the construction of an advanced hydrogen generation system, the first of its kind, at the SunLine Transit Agency. "SunLine has been pioneering hydrogen technologies for nearly three decades and partnering with SoCalGas on this project continues the momentum necessary to make hydrogen fueling accessible to the public," said The post SoCalGas Announces Construction of Hydrogen Project for SunLine Buses appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas building first of its kind hydrogen project for SunLine buses

The Southern California Gas Company announced today the construction of an advanced hydrogen generation system, the first of its kind, at the SunLine Transit Agency. "SunLine has been pioneering hydrogen technologies for nearly three decades and partnering with SoCalGas on this project continues the momentum necessary to make hydrogen fueling accessible to the public," said The post SoCalGas building first of its kind hydrogen project for SunLine buses appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Companies#Air Conditioning#Power Grid#Energy Demand#Business Industry#Linus Business
montereycountyweekly.com

Power down your gas vehicles -- electric cars are the future.

BACK WHEN PIET CANIN WAS FIRST PROMOTING ELECTRIC VEHICLES, with fairs to see them up close and test drive them, it all felt a little bit like science fiction. It was roughly 12 years ago, and options on the market were pricy and had a range of under 100 miles per charge – not really a viable option for most people, more of a curiosity. “There was a core group of diehard electric vehicle folks dating back decades,” Canin says.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Carbon farming comes to California

When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
MARSHALL, CA
KTLA.com

How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?

The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Los Angeles

Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms

Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Statewide heatwave triggers Flex Alert to conserve energy today

With above-normal temperatures expected in Riverside County and other parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the state powergrid managers urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.   The Flex Alert was issued by the The post Statewide heatwave triggers Flex Alert to conserve energy today appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit

California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy