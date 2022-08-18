MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO