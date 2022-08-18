ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation in New Bedford underway after fatal sideswiping crash

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Traffic builds as Orange Line shuts down

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week. The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

A woman drove her SUV 60 yards through the second floor of a Boston-area mall

A Massachusetts woman drove her SUV down a mall's second floor corridor, authorities said Thursday, stunning store clerks and shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in suburban Boston. Cell phone video and photos captured the slow-moving Lincoln MKX driving past baffled onlookers and stores at the mall in Braintree just...
whdh.com

Commuter Rail provides alternative to Orange Line during shutdown

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.
MALDEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered

On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Witnesses, officials describe Friday’s massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard took firefighters hours to put out Friday as witnesses watched flames tear through dozens of vehicles and boats. Witnesses described fast moving flames and explosions as the afternoon fire also destroyed six buildings. Video captured by Sky7 and witnesses showed...
MATTAPOISETT, MA

