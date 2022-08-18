Read full article on original website
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
Crews knock down fire at Caffè Nero in Somerville’s Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular coffee shop in Somerville went up in flames Saturday afternoon. The Caffè Nero location at Assembly Row could be seen burning around 2 p.m. as fire engines pulled up to the heavy smoke. Flames from the building appeared to be isolated to just...
Boston Cyclists Union hosts city biking lesson as Orange Line shuts down
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local cycling group is offering novice city bikers the chance to bike the Orange Line route as it shuts down completely for a month. “A lot of people have no choice but to bike now, and biking in Boston can be scary,” Boston Cyclists Union member Alex Shames said.
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
Investigation in New Bedford underway after fatal sideswiping crash
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.
Traffic builds as Orange Line shuts down
BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week. The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in Boston....
Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Harvard Crimson
Police Investigating Death of 32-Year-Old Woman After Body Recovered from Charles River
John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge crosses the Charles River near Dunster and Leverett Houses. By Santiago A. Saldivar. A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday after a three-hour search, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The woman, who has not been named by police,...
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
A woman drove her SUV 60 yards through the second floor of a Boston-area mall
A Massachusetts woman drove her SUV down a mall's second floor corridor, authorities said Thursday, stunning store clerks and shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in suburban Boston. Cell phone video and photos captured the slow-moving Lincoln MKX driving past baffled onlookers and stores at the mall in Braintree just...
Commuter Rail provides alternative to Orange Line during shutdown
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.
Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been closed for several days because of a multi-acre brush fire that has shown no signs of stopping. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) originally closed the park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 but has since extended the closure until Sunday, Aug. 21. While...
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
Witnesses, officials describe Friday’s massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard took firefighters hours to put out Friday as witnesses watched flames tear through dozens of vehicles and boats. Witnesses described fast moving flames and explosions as the afternoon fire also destroyed six buildings. Video captured by Sky7 and witnesses showed...
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
