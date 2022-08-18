Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN RETAIL THEFT
On 07/29/2022 at approximately 9:30 AM, two unknown suspects committed Organized Retail Theft while at Alliance Home Improvement Center 3600 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. The unknown suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Suspects were last seen driving a Tan Ford Focus with an unknown plate. The...
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding
An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona City Council cuts ‘lodging’ from Soldier Pass and Western Gateway Community Focus Areas
As the city of Sedona moves forward with policies to help grow residential areas, the City Council approved amendments to the Western Gateway and Soldier Pass Community Focus Areas. At last month’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners and city staff discussed removing the CFA’s “lodging” references to replace them...
theprescotttimes.com
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
prescottenews.com
‘There’s Something In the Air’ for Prescott’s Hearing Community
Monsoon season is upon us in Prescott, which means dust blowing from the desert and heavy rain is in full swing. This weather, coupled with high temperatures and Prescott’s great hiking and golfing communities, is all a recipe for hearing aids to break down or not work well, surprisingly.
theprescotttimes.com
Alert Call to Artists Now!
The Town of Prescott Valley invites local sculptors to submit their 3D art for selection and purchase to be added to the Civic. Center public art collection. The Town is looking to enhance the outdoor fountain area behind The Theater on the Green, and is. looking for 3D art created...
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
prescottenews.com
Breaking Trust: Critical Race Theory and PUSD – David Stringer
Since its founding in 1868 as Arizona’s first school district, the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) has educated generations of Prescott youth and earned the reputation as one of the most trusted institutions in our community. Even a decade of falling enrollment and lackluster academics have not shaken support from the most ardent defenders of Arizona’s oldest government-run school system. But recent complaints from students and parents about the introduction of a “woke” curriculum have put all of that in jeopardy.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
theprescotttimes.com
Eagles Compete Hard at No. 2 Mobile
Eagles Compete Hard at No. 2 Mobile – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott (eraueagles.com) The Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team wrapped up its season-opening road trip with an impressive effort against #2 University of Mobile on Saturday, but ultimately fell 3-1. The Eagles were down 2-0 going into halftime, pulled within one goal at the start of the second half, but gave up a late goal as the Rams added an insurance tally in the final ten minutes.
