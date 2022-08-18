ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIT Consultant

UnitedHealthcare Awards $11M in Grants to Address Social Determinants of Health

– Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has donated $11M in grants to nonprofit organizations across 11 states. – These grants are part of our Empowering Health program focused on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) for people in underserved communities. These grants assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.
LivingCheap

Free and low-cost resources for homeschoolers and others

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Homeschooling is the most rapidly growing educational segment in the United States. An estimated 2.5 million...
