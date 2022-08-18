Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare Awards $11M in Grants to Address Social Determinants of Health
– Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has donated $11M in grants to nonprofit organizations across 11 states. – These grants are part of our Empowering Health program focused on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) for people in underserved communities. These grants assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on teacher shortage, student loans
While many students across the U.S. are headed back to the classroom, far fewer teachers will be in schools. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the nationwide teacher shortage and its impact on students.
Free and low-cost resources for homeschoolers and others
We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Homeschooling is the most rapidly growing educational segment in the United States. An estimated 2.5 million...
"The Crisis Files": Local podcast addresses community challenges
The Crisis Files, a locally produced podcast, gets to the center of the challenges that many of our communities, families, and businesses are currently experiencing.Click here.
