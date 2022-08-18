Read full article on original website
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on...
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for...
State announces funding for threat assessment teams
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for threat assessment management teams across the state. $10 million has been made available to all 57 counties in New York for local domestic terrorism prevention plans. This comes after the devastating shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured.
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
Commission meets this month about updating NY State’s alcohol laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The commission tasked with reforming the alcohol beverage control law in New York begins meeting this month. Its mission: to update the state’s nearly 90-year-old alcohol laws. It will look at the industry’s economic impact on the state, the changes needed to speed up license processing, and industry reform proposals voted on by stakeholders.
FDA sends warning on nicotine gummies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A first-of-a-kind warning from the FDA Thursday night. The agency is calling nicotine gummies a public health crisis waiting to happen among young people. The FDA sent a warning letter to VPR brands out of Florida. The company markets fruit flavored gummies with “tobacco-free nicotine.”...
AP Top Science News at 12:29 p.m. EDT
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
Butter sculpture to be unveiled at Great NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The American Dairy Association will unveil this year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair on Tuesday. This is the 54th year of the butter sculpture. It will be on display in the dairy products building for the whole 13-day fair. Afterward, the...
Apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced License at Great NYS Fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State DMV announced Friday that fairgoers will be able to apply for a REAL ID or an enhanced license at the Great New York State Fair this year. Their booth is inside the Center of Progress Building, very close to the front...
“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
State AG Office: Rochester SWAT team was justified in fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NY State Attorney General’s Office determined that a Rochester SWAT Team officer was justified in the fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers in June of 2021. The AG’s office released its report on Friday on its investigation into the killing of Flowers. The report said...
Good Question: “Recycling fee” on Walgreens receipts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question. Am I getting ripped off?. I’m hearing quite a few of those complaints from viewers who shopped at Walgreens recently. If you did too, you might want to check your receipts. Don told us: “Walgreens has now added a recycling...
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Today’s heat will give way to more showers and thunderstorms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature at the Rochester Airport today reached 90 degrees. That is eighth time this season of 90 degrees or higher and it probably will not be the last. What is more definitive is the chance of rain and that probability will be on the increase for the remainder of the weekend. A combination of a low pressure system and a warm front now approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow of higher dew points and eventually some rainfall. Expect increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. If the rain does not come down too heavy, this will make for some welcome rainfall for Western New York.
