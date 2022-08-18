ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old girl hospitalized after tumbling out window of NYC apartment building

By Allie Griffin, Tina Moore, Joe Marino
 3 days ago

A 3-year-old girl fell out the window of a Bronx apartment building Wednesday evening and was rushed to the hospital.

The toddler tumbled out a third-floor window of a building located at 1511 Sheridan Ave. in Concourse Village around 7:30 p.m. and landed on scaffolding one floor below, police said.

The child avoided serious injury and was responsive when first responders arrived, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Christopher Sadowski
The girl landed on scaffolding, which helped break her fall.
Christopher Sadowski

She was taken to New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

The girl was in the care of her grandfather at the time, according to PIX11 .

