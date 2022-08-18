ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Mondaire Jones leads attacks against Dan Goldman in last NY-10 primary debate

By Zach Williams, Carl Campanile
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geGZp_0hLPlGBf00

Rep. Mondaire Jones emerged Wednesday as the main contender to thwart former House impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman in the Democratic race to represent Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn in Congress.

Whether the topic was guns, infectious diseases or Donald Trump, Jones took aim squarely at Goldman during the hour-long PIX11 debate, the last showdown among the top candidates in the 10th Congressional District before the Aug. 23 primary.

“New Yorkers deserve a progressive champion,” Jones said at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cofdc_0hLPlGBf00
New York’s 10th Congressional District debate on Aug. 17, 2022.
PIX11

“Not an out-of-touch millionaire who supports abortion restrictions , opposes Medicare for All and was just endorsed by Donald Trump ,” he added — one of four references to a tongue-in-check endorsement earlier Wednesday by the 45th president of his onetime inquisitor.

“The fact that my opponent seems to actually take him seriously just shows how little he knows Donald Trump,” Goldman fired back.

However, another of Jones’ attack lines — over Goldman’s investments in companies like gun manufacturer Sturm Ruger — appeared to have been more successful, as Goldman acknowledged that he had instructed his broker earlier this week to divest from those holdings.

The other three candidates on stage — Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera and Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon — stuck to policy talking points or focused their attention on each other as they struggled to stand out.

At one point, Rivera accused her follow progressive Niou, who is backed by the lefty Working Families Party, of taking “real estate donations” during a discussion on inflation.

Rivera also joined Jones in piling on Goldman, saying: “We cannot have anyone who is wavering on abortion, someone who has given their fourth position in as little as three weeks.”

The swipe referred to an interview Goldman gave the Jewish publication Hamodia last month, in which he suggested he might favor some abortion restrictions if elected — before conferring with an aide and changing his answer to say that he did not favor restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biUNV_0hLPlGBf00
Attorney Dan Goldman has emerged as the front-runner in the Democratic race to represent Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn in Congress.
PIX11

Rivera was also the lone candidate who did not explicitly support a federal takeover of jails on troubled Rikers Island — one of the rare dissenting notes on a night when the candidates largely expressed agreement on issues like gun rights and immigration reform.

In that sense, Wednesday’s debate was a continuation of the Aug. 11 confrontation, which highlighted the contenders’ similar positions on hot-button issues like congestion pricing and bail reform.

Since then, Goldman has emerged as the front-runner, with the help of a “shocking” fundraising advantage and a recent endorsement by the liberal editorial board of the New York Times — which he made a point of referencing Wednesday night.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want me in Congress, but the New York Times does,” Goldman said in his closing statement to voters in the deep-blue district. “So I hope you will join them in supporting me.”

A PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Monday showed Goldman leading the field with 22% support compared to 17% for Niou and 13% each for Rivera and Jones, who currently reps the suburbs of Rockland and parts of Westchester counties.

Simon followed with 6% while former Rep. Liz Holtzman was left out of the debate after receiving just 4% support in the poll.

The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
