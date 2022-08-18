ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees hope Clay Holmes’ IL stint will be 15 days

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Yankees hope that Clay Holmes’ stay on the injured list because of spasms in his left lower back will be the minimum 15 days.

Holmes, who had his back lock up on him while playing catch on Sunday, is not scheduled to undergo any tests.

“We don’t think it’s anything structurally like that,” manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday before the Yankees’ faced the Rays at the Stadium. “Not real concerned. Hopefully it’s something where he’s down a couple more days and then we ramp him right back up.”

Clay Holmes
Holmes had lost some of his grip on the closer role before the injury, but Boone reiterated on Wednesday that the Yankees will continue to go with a closer-by-committee depending on the matchups in a given game, mentioning Scott Effross and Aroldis Chapman in that mix.

“Depending on where we are, as far as who’s available to us that day and where we are in the lineup, we’ll try to put everyone in the best position to be at their best,” Boone said. “It could be a number of guys.”

Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles tendinitis) went through a third full pregame workout on Wednesday. Boone said he hopes the slugger will be on a rehab assignment by this weekend and back with the Yankees by sometime next week.

