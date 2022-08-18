Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Captures Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna’s Drunk Driving Arrest
Just 15 months after an arrest for aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, Marcell Ozuna is back in cuffs. Norcross Police officers apprehended Ozuna after the Atlanta Braves’ outfielder was speeding and failed to maintain his lane. The arrest occurred early on Friday morning. Ozuna’s domestic violence issues last...
FOX Sports
Willson Contreras' two-run dinger helps Cubs grab a 2-1 lead vs. Brewers
Willson Contreras gave the Chicago cubs a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-run dinger. It was Contreras' 20th homer of the season.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During Chiefs Preseason Have NFL Fans Fired Up
The regular season isn’t underway just yet, but Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, is certainly treating Saturday’s preseason contest that way. She’s clearly fired up for the NFL to be back, and her husband is playing pretty well. Mahomes took the field for the second preseason game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Infielder Richie Martin Takes Out Kid Sliding Down Hill
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin managed to steal the show across MLB Sunday without taking the field once. The Orioles and Boston Red Sox will play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the sight of the Little League World Series. Martin, along with the rest of his teammates, spent the day interacting with kids. Some good interaction — some not so good interaction. A tribute to their younger days, Orioles players slid down hill using just a cardboard box as their vehicle.
FOX Sports
Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead
Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
theScore
Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals
Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime Detroit Tigers catcher, utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
JJohn Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday at 73.
A mic’d up Christian Arroyo begged Rougned Odor not to punch him after being hit by pitch
Rougned Odor will never outlive the Jose Bautista punch. Six years and two teams later, the huge brawl and iconic punch remain one of Odor’s most memorable moments on the baseball field. On Sunday, with the Boston Red Sox visiting the Baltimore Orioles, Odor was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and took his place on the base paths.
Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty's rest-of-season outlook + Franmil Reyes' resurgence + NYY relievers | Circling the Bases
D.J. Short, Drew Silva and guest Sarah Langs highlight New York Mets' prospect Brett Baty and his terrific MLB debut, Franmil Reyes' resurgence with the Chicago Cubs and the state of the New York Yankees' closer situation. #MLB #FantasyBaseball #circlingthebases »
numberfire.com
Nico Hoerner held out for Cubs versus Brewers
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner will get a breather after starting 12 straight games. Christopher Morel will move to shortstop while Nelson Velazquez shifts to center field. Seiya Suzuki will return to right field and cleanup work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Eloy Jimenez Exits White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury
The Chicago White Sox may be down a big bat in their lineup. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez exited early from Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent leg injury. In the top of the eighth inning, Jimenez came up to the plate with two outs. After taking...
Outsider.com
546K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0