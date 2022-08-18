ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Infielder Richie Martin Takes Out Kid Sliding Down Hill

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin managed to steal the show across MLB Sunday without taking the field once. The Orioles and Boston Red Sox will play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the sight of the Little League World Series. Martin, along with the rest of his teammates, spent the day interacting with kids. Some good interaction — some not so good interaction. A tribute to their younger days, Orioles players slid down hill using just a cardboard box as their vehicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals

Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic’d up Christian Arroyo begged Rougned Odor not to punch him after being hit by pitch

Rougned Odor will never outlive the Jose Bautista punch. Six years and two teams later, the huge brawl and iconic punch remain one of Odor’s most memorable moments on the baseball field. On Sunday, with the Boston Red Sox visiting the Baltimore Orioles, Odor was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and took his place on the base paths.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner held out for Cubs versus Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner will get a breather after starting 12 straight games. Christopher Morel will move to shortstop while Nelson Velazquez shifts to center field. Seiya Suzuki will return to right field and cleanup work.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Washington Nationals#The Chicago Tribune
Yardbarker

Eloy Jimenez Exits White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury

The Chicago White Sox may be down a big bat in their lineup. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez exited early from Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent leg injury. In the top of the eighth inning, Jimenez came up to the plate with two outs. After taking...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

546K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy