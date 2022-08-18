ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin

Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year in America, there have been 27 elementary school shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The day headlines flooded televisions worldwide of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, NBC15 Investigates requested records from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to find out if all Dane County schools were up to date with school safety drills. According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered non-compliant when it came to planning, conducting and reporting their school violence drills to the state’s Office of School Safety.
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departing low-pressure is still prompting scattered cloud cover and a few light showers over southern & SE Wisconsin. A few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially East of Madison into early Sunday evening. A gradually clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop again Monday morning. Much like Sunday morning, fog may become widespread and will dissipate by mid-morning Monday.
Something to Smile About

Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
