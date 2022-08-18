Read full article on original website
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
‘Woodford Wheels’ taking community bonding on the go
VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — A transportation service in Woodford County has picked up a lot of attention in just a few months and has recently expanded. ‘Woodford Wheels’ is a ride service that came to Woodford County during the summer. It’s a demonstration project under the Federal Transit Administration for a project called ITNCountry, which is under a national non-profit for senior transportation called ITNAmerica.
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
WalletHub: Lexington ranked 7th most pet-friendly city in U.S.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pets are seen as family to many people across the U.S., so naturally owners enjoy living in places where they can provide the best care for their furry, feathered, or scaly friend. According to WalletHub, 90.5 million households in the U.S. want to live...
Woodland Park art fair kicks off on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hundreds of people were at Woodland Park on Saturday checking out some unique artwork and creations from dozens of local artists. Every August, for more than 40 years, the park transforms into an event space that features more than 100 artists selling their handcrafted items.
The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
The Fayette County Coroner's office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho'zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Spotty rain, cool on Monday with some clouds and hazy sun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The transition toward drier air begins on Monday. While there is still a chance for spotty rain showers to develop, even a rumble of thunder, many will be “rain-free” on Monday and through much of the week ahead. Spotty thunderstorms may appear...
Lexington listed among top Airbnb’s, college towns for football season
(NEXSTAR) — A new school year means many U.S. cities will soon see more people coming in to catch college football games. Ahead of the fall season, Airbnb released its list of the college towns outpacing others for bookings for upcoming stays. Airbnb’s full list of college town getaways...
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Aug. 19: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 22 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Madison Southern High School, Bourbon County High School, and Paris High School.
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
