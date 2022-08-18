ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, KY

foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

‘Woodford Wheels’ taking community bonding on the go

VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — A transportation service in Woodford County has picked up a lot of attention in just a few months and has recently expanded. ‘Woodford Wheels’ is a ride service that came to Woodford County during the summer. It’s a demonstration project under the Federal Transit Administration for a project called ITNCountry, which is under a national non-profit for senior transportation called ITNAmerica.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

WalletHub: Lexington ranked 7th most pet-friendly city in U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pets are seen as family to many people across the U.S., so naturally owners enjoy living in places where they can provide the best care for their furry, feathered, or scaly friend. According to WalletHub, 90.5 million households in the U.S. want to live...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Woodland Park art fair kicks off on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hundreds of people were at Woodland Park on Saturday checking out some unique artwork and creations from dozens of local artists. Every August, for more than 40 years, the park transforms into an event space that features more than 100 artists selling their handcrafted items.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Aug. 19: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 22 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Madison Southern High School, Bourbon County High School, and Paris High School.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
LEXINGTON, KY

