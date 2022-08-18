ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Anger builds over Jersey City councilwoman involved in hit-and-run crash

By Jay Dow, Kiran Dhillon, Video credit: Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mH66_0hLPipX700

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – One Jersey City resident after another took to the podium Wednesday night at a packed City Council meeting to criticize, condemn and call for the resignation of embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise.

In July, DeGise hit a cyclist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street. The cyclist survived, but DeGise kept driving after the crash and didn’t report the accident for another six hours.

DeGise, who was present for Wednesday’s council meeting, has so far resisted calls to resign. She is the daughter of the current Hudson County Executive, the former Chair of the Hudson County Democratic Party, and an educator at a Hudson County school.

Fellow council member James Solomon, who spoke to PIX11 News before the meeting, said he is confident there is a way to remove DeGise from office.

“It is my understanding that City Council cannot remove her directly. But what could happen is there could be a recall, which would require a number of signatures – 30,000 to 40,000 signatures – but I think we can get that. The public saw the video. They saw someone who left a resident on the street. That’s not what we do in Jersey City,” Solomon said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Chair#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

On the Record with Congressmembers Gottheimer and Malliotakis: Politicians unite against congestion pricing

NEW YORK (PIX11)— Local politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are uniting against the MTA’s recent congestion pricing plan that could charge drivers an extra $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, are teaming up to push […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

3 pedestrians in critical condition following Queens car crash: NYPD

Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Queens, police said. 3 pedestrians in critical condition following Queens …. Monkeypox, COVID among NYC parents’ back-to-school …. Rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for next week. 48th annual Harlem Week returns with a bang. 4-year-old boy...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy