BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a mass of rain and storms in west Alabama slowly making its way eastward toward I-65 this afternoon on this mainly cloudy and muggy Sunday. The severe threat is next to none with this batch of rain and storms, but heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding on the roads. Be careful if you’re out running errands this evening and remember: turn around, don’t drown! We will continue to see off-and-on showers overnight with a First Alert for scattered rain and storms around for the morning commute. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but make sure you check the WBRC First Alert Weather app before heading out the door in the morning. Areas of fog will also be possible for the morning drive. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with the rain around and hold steady through tomorrow morning with overcast skies.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO