Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
Journalist describes what she saw during Joe Nathan James’ private autopsy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shortly after the execution of Joe Nathan James last month, two autopsies were performed on his body. One of them was private and a journalist was in the room to witness it. Just like WBRC has reported, Elizabeth Bruenig believes there are many unanswered questions surrounding...
Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday marks 72 days since two Alabama veterans were captured by Russian forces while helping Ukraine fight. Their families are remaining optimistic they will return home. People throughout the Birmingham community came together this weekend to show their support for Ukraine with a festival called Ukrainian...
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
Hunting 101
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Learning to hunt may seem out of reach for those who didn’t grow up with hunting as part of their family experience. Fortunately, Alabama’s Adult Mentored Hunt (AMH) Program teaches all the skills needed to put wild game on the dinner table and help start new traditions. Getting started in the AMH program is as simple as signing up for a Hunting 101 workshop.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain moving through central Alabama Sunday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a mass of rain and storms in west Alabama slowly making its way eastward toward I-65 this afternoon on this mainly cloudy and muggy Sunday. The severe threat is next to none with this batch of rain and storms, but heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding on the roads. Be careful if you’re out running errands this evening and remember: turn around, don’t drown! We will continue to see off-and-on showers overnight with a First Alert for scattered rain and storms around for the morning commute. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but make sure you check the WBRC First Alert Weather app before heading out the door in the morning. Areas of fog will also be possible for the morning drive. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with the rain around and hold steady through tomorrow morning with overcast skies.
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.
1 arrested after threat investigation at Ashville High School
ST CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a male juvenile is in custody after a threat investigation at Ashville High School. In a social media post, Sheriff Billy J. Murray said the sheriff’s office received information Saturday about a possible threat of violence made to the school.
FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue overnight. Forecast guidance shows the greatest chance for wet weather in areas along and north of I-20. No severe weather is expected, but don’t be surprised if you hear an early morning rumble. The chance for spotty showers and storms will ramp-up during the day on Saturday. The day won’t be a total washout but keep an eye out for pop-up storms. Otherwise, we will have a partly cloudy sky, with highs in the 80s.
