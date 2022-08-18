Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello seeking volunteers for Portneuf River cleanup project Saturday morning
POCATELLO – Join us Saturday for the annual Portneuf River Cleanup. The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of our Portneuf River. Come out and help support the Portneuf River Vision. Meet at Pacific Recycling...
eastidahonews.com
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Bingham County gets new sheriff
Bingham County got a new sheriff this week. The post Bingham County gets new sheriff appeared first on Local News 8.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Two unrelated fires within an hour of each other in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. At 5:08 p.m. on Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the 200 block of Melbourne Drive in Idaho Falls. One of the reporting parties told the...
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
eastidahonews.com
Planning to have an exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Here’s what you need to know
BLACKFOOT – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching!. Now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. The exhibit opportunities are endless at the...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition
IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building. Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement. CEI will...
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign
Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. The post Three Pocatello City Council members will resign appeared first on Local News 8.
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout still serving and protecting Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 1