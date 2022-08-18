Read full article on original website
Joeypunk
3d ago
Brilliant absolutely brilliant, you talked him down from the ceiling and saved lives! Your my hero! If PPB had it their way that dude would be dead and possibly other needless deaths. So smart, if only the cops would take a page from your compassionate playbook, you didn’t even have to have a weapon you dealt with this using your intelligence an empathy an thinking of someone else not yourself! The outcome couldn’t of been any better! Thanks to your quick thinking an patience.
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland police search for ‘prolific graffiti vandal’ blamed for significant property damage
Citing a surge in tagging around Portland, police are searching for a 22-year-old man they call a “prolific graffiti vandal” who allegedly has cost property owners tens of thousands of dollars. A five-page indictment filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court accuses Emile Laurent of six counts of...
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says
A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Officials: Suspect brandished weapon at drivers on freeway in stolen car
A person who reportedly brandished a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver was arrested on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Salem woman accused of running over ex-husband, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former spouse with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south Salem...
focushillsboro.com
Hillsboro Police Shoot, Wound Suspected Officer Attacker (Latest News)
A man accused of jumping one of Hillsboro police officers was shot and injured while he was walking to his parked car on a street close to the police station. Gunshot wounds to the suspected attacker are being treated. It is uncertain how he is doing. Though not shot, the cop was receiving medical attention for an unidentified injury.
Police describe officers firing at man who pointed gun, took hostage before surrendering
A wanted man pointed a gun at pursuing police officers Tuesday evening, and the officers fired at him as he ran into a Southeast Portland auto-repair shop, where two bystanders dodged a barrage of bullets flying around them, according to witness accounts and court papers filed Friday. The court documents...
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
kptv.com
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
Classic Ford Roadster hits minivan near Stayton, 1 dead
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday when the driver of a classic car broadsided a minivan that did not yield the right-of-way, Oregon State Police said.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
clayconews.com
New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
