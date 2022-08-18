Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
Auxiliary supports upgrades with $10,000
This year the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary presented a gift of $10,000 for a TruRize clinical chair at the Maryville hospital. This specialized equipment promotes early patient mobility, a big step in a patient’s recovery process. Remaining funds will be used to purchase a new postpartum...
kmaland.com
Maryville Chamber selects Albrecht as new director
(Maryville) -- A recently retired northwest Missouri educator has been selected to lead the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials announced Becky Albrecht as the chamber's new executive director Wednesday evening, effective September 1. Albrecht succeeds Amy Gessert, who resigned in July after serving in the role since August 2021. A Northwest Missouri native, Albrecht graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and was in public education for over 30 years -- the past seven as the Maryville R-II School District Superintendent -- before retiring in June. Albrecht tells KMA News she saw the opening as another opportunity to grow the community -- one in which she says her family has no intention of leaving.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore agrees to pay former employee overtime
On June 2, the Skidmore City Council called a closed meeting to fire Martin Charles, maintenance employee. In the minutes released on this meeting, the council approved paying Charles his overtime pay accrued while he was employed. At the August 11 city council meeting, the minutes were corrected to read Charles will not be paid for the overtime hours. To correct this, the council voted to approve Charles’ overtime hours payment.
nodawaynews.com
Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
Jonathan Ecker
Jonathan Merrill Ecker, 39, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN. He was born January 25, 1983, in Clarinda, IA, to Danny Ecker and Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct in 2001. He attended Delta Community College and the University of Pacific, both of Stockton, CA, where he was a cheerleader with his brother, Justin. In 2002, he returned to Missouri where he completed one year at Longview Community College, Kansas City and earned his BS degree in accounting and business administration from Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph.
nodawaynews.com
Garden Club to hold fall plant sale
Locally grown iris, daylilies and other perennials will be for sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Sponsored by the Maryville Garden Club, the fall plant sale will also feature a bake sale.
nodawaynews.com
‘White Fragility’ author to visit Northwest
The author of New York Times Bestseller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” will visit Northwest Missouri State University this month to discuss the book and offer strategies to address white fragility. The lecture featuring Dr. Robin DiAngelo, which is...
tncontentexchange.com
Board looks at indoor pool costs
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation board members on Monday discussed the possibility of an indoor pool facility after renewed interest in the idea, but those who spoke indicated that MPR’s efforts would best be utilized on upgrades and improvements already promised to voters after a tax increase was approved in April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nodawaynews.com
August 16, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion...
nodawaynews.com
Art, Rhythm & Brews postponed until spring 2023
Downtown Maryville and Maryville Public Arts Committee have announced the postponement of Art, Rhythm & Brews for this fall. Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison cited a lack of brewery participation for the postponement of the event. Davison explained that the event relies heavily on donations from local breweries and home brew enthusiasts and that staffing shortages, supply chain issues, and food cost increases have affected the ability of those groups to participate.
nodawaynews.com
Community Pep Rally to celebrate 2022 Spoofhounds
The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting the 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 pm, Thursday, August 25 on the Downtown Square. The Community Pep Rally will kick-off the upcoming school year. Spoofhound fans can expect to see their favorite teams and players announced at the rally and everyone is encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nodawaynews.com
Justin Ecker
Justin Martin Ecker, 41, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN. He was born August 17, 1980, in Maryville, to Danny and Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker. He was a 1999 graduate of West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville before moving to Stockton, CA. He then attended the University of Pacific, earning his associate’s degree in sports medicine.
nodawaynews.com
Delmar Freemyer
Delmar Wayne Freemyer, 73, Conception Jct. died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born May 12, 1949, in Maryville, to Elmer and Betty Hutson Freemyer. On November 29, 1968, he married Lillian Nelson. Mr. Freemyer served in the Army National Guard. He received a master’s degree in education and taught...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 22-28
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Bolivar Man in Clinton County on Driving Charges & Outstanding Warrants
Troopers report the arrest of a Bolivar man Thursday evening in Clinton County on multiple warrants and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 45-year-old Howard N. Abbott around 5:11 Thursday evening in Clinton County on preliminary charges of speeding and using a handheld device while operating a commercial motor vehicle.
KCTV 5
Clinton County sets bond at $250,000 for homicide suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a Wednesday shooting that left Joshua Galloway, 34, dead. According to a news release from the county’s sheriff office, eyewitnesses at the scene helped quickly develop a suspect. Within two hours, the Clay...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Felony Drug Charge Thursday
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Thursday on a felony drug charge in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 22-year-old Gillian E. Goff around 1:44 Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine. Authorities...
Comments / 0