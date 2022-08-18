ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

abc57.com

Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
CHESTERTON, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Carlisle, IN
State
Florida State
City
New Carlisle, IN
abc57.com

Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire

Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement presence at Rochester schools Friday morning. It's the third weekend of August, which means St. Joseph is celebrating all things southwest Michigan all weekend long!. Michiana colleges, universities welcoming students back on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. College students...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

BB Gun Causes Stir at High School

(La Porte, IN) - A discarded BB gun made for a busy morning Friday at La Porte High School. Principal Scott Upp notified parents that police were called to the high school campus to investigate a BB gun that a custodian found lying along I Street after student arrival. The...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Cass county

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Police say that a 35-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling south on Decatur Road and stopped at a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
rvbusiness.com

GM Considering Battery Cell Plant Near South Bend, Ind.

The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM’s electric vehicles. It is applying for tax abatement with St. Joseph County. ABC57 reached out to Ultium Cells Wednesday afternoon and they confirmed they are considering building a facility in New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall County fatal crash on U.S. 31

Marshall County, Ind. — One person has died in a crash on U.S. 31 at 18th Road south of Argos, according to the Marshall County Coroner. The crash happened after 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a green Chrysler Sebring going eastbound on 18th and a vehicle going southbound on 31 collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland to host blood drive

NILES, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital will be holding a blood drive on Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to donate, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant drop in blood donations, according to Spectrum Health. Donations from community blood drives go to...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN

