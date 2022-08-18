ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Jonah Hill Revealed He’ll No Longer Promote His Films In Order To Protect His Mental Health After Spending “Nearly 20 Years Experiencing Anxiety Attacks” Because Of “Public-Facing Events”

Jonah Hill has revealed that he’ll no longer publicly promote any of his films in a bid to protect his mental health. The award-winning actor, 38, has previously been open about the years of “public mockery” that he endured from “press and interviewers” over his physique.
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Seth Rogen's mum came up with one of the memorable McLovin Superbad jokes

If we had to rank our top five films of all time, it would go something like this: Superbad, Superbad, Superbad, Goodfellas, Superbad. The 2007 teen comedy is a stonking masterpiece, and while you’re probably aware that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are behind what has to be one of the funniest movie scripts of all time, you might not know that one of the flick’s most hilarious skits was actually conjured up by Rogen’s mum Sandy.
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'

Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
