Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain develops later Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
rv-pro.com

Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making

Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
NAPPANEE, IN
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

FW couple meet in nursing home, get married

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck

WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
WARSAW, IN

