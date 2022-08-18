Read full article on original website
Related
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
WANE-TV
Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
WANE-TV
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain develops later Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
rv-pro.com
Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making
Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Labor of Love: Unlikely pair remodels gymnasium floor at Concordia High School
Ken Finner graduated from Concordia in 1975. Garrett Reinking is still a senior there. Nearly a 50 year difference between the 2, but together they honored a old legacy while creating their own.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WANE-TV
FW couple meet in nursing home, get married
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from a dozen local high school football games in the first edition of The Locker Room for the 2022 season.
inkfreenews.com
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
Comments / 0