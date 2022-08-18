ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’

The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
wisr680.com

Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash in Clay Township

An Allegheny County man has died following a two car crash that occurred earlier this weekend in Clay Township. According to State Police, 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was traveling south on Route 308 (West Sunbury Road) just after 11:30pm on Friday when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck.
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
