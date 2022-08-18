Read full article on original website
Water at last: Boil advisory lifted for 7 communities as crews continue work to fix damaged water main
A Boil Water Advisory that has affected numerous communities in Southeast Michigan since last weekend has been cancelled, officials announced Saturday morning.
Belle Isle slide reopening halted after children are sent airborne, prompting concerns
The grand reopening of the Belle Isle slide was a zany sight, as riders soared into the air. The culprit: the slide was freshly waxed, according to staff members. The giant ride was reopened on Friday after closing due to COVID-19. Children excitedly flooded the gates, until seeing others ride down. ...
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for seven communities. GLWA says a precautionary boil water advisory may need to be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure.
Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’
The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
Police searching for 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who went missing Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Stratford Villa mobile park in Commerce Township on Thursday. Laken Eezabeth Lewis left her home about 6:15 p.m. and was expected back at 8 p.m., but never returned, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. ...
Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash in Clay Township
An Allegheny County man has died following a two car crash that occurred earlier this weekend in Clay Township. According to State Police, 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was traveling south on Route 308 (West Sunbury Road) just after 11:30pm on Friday when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
1 Clay Township Man Died Following A Traffic Crash In China Township (China Township, MI)
Officials are investigating a traffic crash in China Township that killed a man. The accident occurred when an eastbound 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light at the intersection of Wadhams and Puttygut roads [..]
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
Beware of ticks: Macomb County Health Department warning residents of risk for Lyme disease
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but health officials in Macomb County are reminding residents that ticks remain active in the county and across Michigan and residents should beware of Lyme disease.
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
Afternoon storms firing up across Metro Detroit with threat of wind, heavy rain— here's what you need to know
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact most of listening area on Saturday with some bringing the potential of powerful winds and heavy rainfall, meteorologists said.
