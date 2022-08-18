ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10. Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3 on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fade-away jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with 6 minutes to play.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Chicago Sky#Basketball#Sports#Wnba#The New York Liberty#Wintrust Arena#Kahleah Copper
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win

Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A

Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game

Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup

Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist still remains a free agent on August 19. I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him. He was teammates with Anthony Davis at Kentucky and they won the NCAA Championship. In the NBA, he has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks (he was also on the New York Knicks 2020-21 preseason roster).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy