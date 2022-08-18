Read full article on original website
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10. Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3 on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fade-away jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with 6 minutes to play.
ESPN
Sue Bird, 41, becomes oldest player in WNBA history to record a playoff double-double as Storm win Game 2
SEATTLE -- In her final postseason, Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird at age 41 became the oldest player in WNBA history to record a playoff double-double with 18 points and 10 assists Sunday in the 97-84 victory to sweep the Washington Mystics. Both totals were high marks this season for Bird.
Lakers News: LA Assistant Coach Makes Curious Comment About Kyrie Irving
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy goes on record to endorse Kyrie Irving's abilities
Lakers News: Shaq Weighs In On Who's the 'best player in the world'
Shaq provided his take on who the best player in the world is right now, and the Hall-of-Famer didn't pick Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers are available on Adidas website for $150.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
Player Who Was Drafted In Front Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Free Agent
Shabazz Muhammad was the 14th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and he is still a free agent on August 20. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks over his career. Back in July, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Muhammad had been expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Konnor McClain rallies to stunning all-around victory at U.S. gymnastics championships
Konnor McClain, who missed out on making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, rallied past Shilese Jones in the final for her first national title.
Sky dealing with Kahleah Copper non-contact injury scare ahead of Game 2 vs. Liberty
As the Chicago Sky look to prevent elimination in the first round of the WNBA playoffs at the hands of the New York Liberty, their fortunes took a nosedive after Kahleah Copper suffered an injury in practice. According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, Copper went down on a...
Horace Grant’s Bulls’ Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction
The former power forward was a starter on the first Bulls’ three-peat in the early 1990s.
Best Sloot Forward: Sky's Scoring Outburst Dooms Liberty in Game 2
Chicago's blowout victory sets up a winner-takes-all Game 3 in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Favorite Part of Draymond Green's Wedding
Matt Barnes had a very exclusive perspective of Draymond Green's wedding.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
Everything to Know About 'NBA 2K23' Before Its Release
For the first time in more than 10 years, basketball superstar Michael Jordan will don the cover of the newest NBA 2K game. NBA 2K23 is set to release in the fourth quarter of the year, and players are already excitedly snagging their preorders of the game. Before the game's...
Opinion: This Team Should Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist still remains a free agent on August 19. I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him. He was teammates with Anthony Davis at Kentucky and they won the NCAA Championship. In the NBA, he has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks (he was also on the New York Knicks 2020-21 preseason roster).
