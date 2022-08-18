Effective: 2022-08-21 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - The heavy rain is falling over Indian route 1. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO