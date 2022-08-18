ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston Literary Festival

The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Grimball Road. Deputies responded to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#The Berkeley#Physical Security#Cane Bay High School#The Exchange Club#Sro

Comments / 0

Community Policy