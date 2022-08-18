Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
'No More Sagging': Counselors offer free belts for high schoolers who forget theirs
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trying to help young men find their way. What some North Charleston High School educators are trying to do through one simple act- providing belts to young men with sagging pants. It is all in the hopes of teaching young men the value of...
Charleston Literary Festival
The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
Driver dead after car enters pond in Dorchester County, SCHP says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after their car left the road and entered a pond Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, on Wallace Ackerman Drive- about two miles east of Summerville. The driver and sole...
Historic home catches fire after apparent lightning strike in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with multiple agencies responded to a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday night. According to Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. reporting a fire on Logan Street. First responders arrived in less than three minutes but initially didn't...
Storms lead to power outage on Isle of Palms affecting more than 2,500
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Stormy conditions Friday evening led to a power outage on the Isle of Palms, according to a Dominion Energy outage map. The map shows that 2,542 Dominion Energy customers are currently impacted. Power is estimated to return by 11:30 p.m. This is a...
Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
CCSO investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Grimball Road. Deputies responded to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on...
GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for convicted Colleton Co. triple murderer, sentenced to life
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man accused of murdering five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 was sentenced to life in prison Friday in connection to three of those murders. A Colleton County jury needed only about two hours to deliberate before...
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
