Nancy Smith
3d ago
Children should be restricted to age appropriate material. There are many wonderful pieces of literature to fill school libraries. Any reading material that includes sexual material including heterosexual, homosexual or transgender topics do not belong in school libraries for students under 18. They should be limited to college libraries.
