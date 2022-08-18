ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate fatal shooting on Sink Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly overnight shooting on Sink Street. Winston-Salem police were called to a home on Sink Street near Clemmonsville Road at 3:49 a.m. in regards to a shooting. According to a news release, 29-year-old Andres Vargas was taken to the hospital before officers responded. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 seriously injured in Baker Drive shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Greensboro Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to the 200 block of Baker Drive just regarding the shooting. Police also said there was no suspect information available but...
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 19-year-old suspect arrested in homicide, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been charged in the homicide of a woman, officers said. Greensboro police arrested Antoine Marice Reid, 19, for the murder of Keyona Walker, 21. Reid has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony conspiracy. Original coverage...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC

