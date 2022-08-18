Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate fatal shooting on Sink Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly overnight shooting on Sink Street. Winston-Salem police were called to a home on Sink Street near Clemmonsville Road at 3:49 a.m. in regards to a shooting. According to a news release, 29-year-old Andres Vargas was taken to the hospital before officers responded. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: 1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting on Devonshire Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting on East Devonshire Street that left one man dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called to the scene just before 3:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police say they found Jeffery Quiterio, 19, dead upon arrival.
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 seriously injured in Baker Drive shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Greensboro Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to the 200 block of Baker Drive just regarding the shooting. Police also said there was no suspect information available but...
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: 19-year-old suspect arrested in homicide, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been charged in the homicide of a woman, officers said. Greensboro police arrested Antoine Marice Reid, 19, for the murder of Keyona Walker, 21. Reid has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony conspiracy. Original coverage...
counton2.com
Reward increased to $125,000; 2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony...
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly shooting, DA says
The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 62-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 62-year-old man with a cognitive disorder. A silver alert has been issued for Thomas Oneal Covington. According to investigators, Covington was last seen on Barbara Jane Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday. Police describe him as 4 feet and 11 inches...
cbs17
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
The Wake County DA said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. He is being held on a federal detainer.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on South Broad Street early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene and found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, and another suspect leaving the Mystic Sweepstakes around 3:44 a.m. Based on the first investigation, Dodd and the unknown suspect went to...
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
