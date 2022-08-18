ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
Brighton, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says

FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea

FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
BURTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Convicted Felon#Autistic#Mental Health#Oxford Recovery Center
fox2detroit.com

Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MLive

Michigan man accuses Amazon driver of stealing his puppy

CENTER LINE, MI -- Police are investigating the possible theft of a puppy after a home security camera captured an Amazon driver picking up the dog and driving away with no sign of the dog in sight. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Maurice Gunn, of Center Line says he believes the driver drove off with the puppy shortly after the dog was able to to crawl under a fence and escape from Gunn’s yard.
CENTER LINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy