WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows deputies hitting restrained mentally ill woman; undersheriff says she resisted arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Phone video shows an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy repeatedly punch a woman restrained on the ground. Investigators tell us the woman who is mentally ill, has a lengthy criminal record. But her family is taking legal action against the sheriff's department. Sheriff deputy dash camera...
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
Police searching for 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who went missing Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Stratford Villa mobile park in Commerce Township on Thursday. Laken Eezabeth Lewis left her home about 6:15 p.m. and was expected back at 8 p.m., but never returned, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. ...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests storage unit thief
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted for burglarizing storage units.
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea
FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
fox2detroit.com
Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Community creates memorial for Madisyn Baldwin, victim in Oxford shooting
Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.
fox2detroit.com
Community fun, serious message: Rally to end gun violence against children to be held Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This weekend concerned citizens and activists will take to the streets in an effort to end senseless gun violence -- especially against children. "Just think one bad decision can affect generations," said Negas Vu. It’s a message that Negus Vu, founder of The Peoples Action, hopes...
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Michigan man accuses Amazon driver of stealing his puppy
CENTER LINE, MI -- Police are investigating the possible theft of a puppy after a home security camera captured an Amazon driver picking up the dog and driving away with no sign of the dog in sight. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Maurice Gunn, of Center Line says he believes the driver drove off with the puppy shortly after the dog was able to to crawl under a fence and escape from Gunn’s yard.
