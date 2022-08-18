Man charged with kidnapping, child luring at suburban apartment complex

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 54-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly luring two juveniles into his home, offering them an alcoholic beverage and undressing when the youth refused to re-enter the residence.

James M. Krook, of Arlington Heights, faces felony counts of child luring and kidnapping after drawing two minors playing outside to his home under the pretext that he needed assistance to enter his building in the 2100 block of Tonne Dr. on Aug. 9

The juveniles helped Krook, who police said was utilizing a walker, inside the building. Once inside, Krook allegedly demanded that the minors stay, growing irate and using vulgar language when the juveniles refused.

According to police, Krook intimidated the minors to enter his home and even offered them beer.

Authorities said the minors exited through a patio door and told Krook they wanted to leave.

Police said Krook again became angry and demanded the juveniles re-enter the home. When the victims refused, police said Krook threatened to take off his clothes.

Arlington Heights police officials said that a witness confronted Krook as he began to remove his shirts and pants and accompanied the juveniles to safety.

Days later, on Aug. 16, officers took Krook into police custody. He is due in bond court on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.