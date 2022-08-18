BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio said its seen its membership grow exponentially. “If you are a rebel, you don’t fit in, you don’t align with the beliefs and ideals that the people around you tell you that you should align and believe with, many would refer to you as a Satanist,” said Boardman resident and Ohio Congregation of the Satanic Temple member Kyle McCullough.

