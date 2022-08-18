Read full article on original website
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Temple Emmanuel Food Pantry is hosting a free back-to-school giveaway. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the temple on Indianola Avenue. The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they’re gone.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on Kirk Road near Kirkmere Elementary School. Youngstown Police were on the scene.
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family honored a Youngstown man as a highly decorated firefighter. Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club. He had been around motorcycles since he was a teen...
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
Car collides with WRTA bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic is tied up at Mahoning and Edwards avenues after a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus collided with a car Friday morning. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. No one was injured. Passengers on the bus are being transferred to another bus. Police are investigating...
Youngstown car accident sends 1 to the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon. It happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue. A van hit a car with three people inside. Youngstown Police said the person taken to the...
Controlled water shutdown planned for Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield. The shutdown is for emergency repairs. The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The following areas will be without water for...
YSU apartment building evacuated after room fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The University Courtyards on Youngstown State University’s campus was evacuated Saturday evening. Youngstown Fire Department said the sprinkler system was able to hold the fire in a room on the second floor at bay until the department arrived. However, the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio said its seen its membership grow exponentially. “If you are a rebel, you don’t fit in, you don’t align with the beliefs and ideals that the people around you tell you that you should align and believe with, many would refer to you as a Satanist,” said Boardman resident and Ohio Congregation of the Satanic Temple member Kyle McCullough.
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
Dominion Energy starts emissions pilot project locally
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Dominion Energy has an ambitious goal – zero net emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal they have a pilot project in Berlin Center where they’re growing bio-mass sorghum. It’s a special kind that absorbs larger amounts of carbon dioxide from the...
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man was cited for OVI and other charges and he was accused of driving into a business early Friday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of Youngstown Rd. SE and Adelaide Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Police said that the vehicle went through a...
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest again
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon. The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event....
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel. He was an Ohio Hall of Fame Veteran who served in the Korean War and passed in 2009 from cancer. Vrabel was highly active in his community....
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown. A driver crashed into a utility pole on New Road Friday afternoon and cut it in half. New Road was closed between Yolanda and Orkney Street so crews could clean up the scene, but is now open. Ohio Edison has been called to repair the pole.
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — East High School is offering a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday. The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
More construction to come to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of public works in Youngstown, Chuck Shasho, provided an update to the construction in downtown Youngstown Friday. “We’re gonna talk about what we’ve accomplished so far,” he said. Shasho took to Zoom Friday morning to show how much progress has...
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a ceremony to honor African Veteran ancestors. The program was about cultural inclusion, awareness and diversity. Veterans were honored for their service to our...
