Bangor School District board puts facility referendum on November ballot

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — The Bangor School District’s Board of Education voted Wednesday to put a facilities referendum on the November ballot.

The district is asking voters to approve a $24 million capital referendum. The money will go toward addressing educational and maintenance priorities, including proposed remodeling projects at the elementary, middle, and high schools.

Approving the referendum would add an estimated tax increase of $60 for every $100,000 in property value.

