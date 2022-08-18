Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.

These increases will take effect after the next election.

