Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night.Danville mayor could receive pay raise
The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.
These increases will take effect after the next election.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
