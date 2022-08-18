Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area. It can be...
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a potential roadblock in transporting some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders to Angola prison, as a Baton Rouge attorney has put himself between the state and those juveniles. Attorney Ron Haley is not on board with the idea of sending some...
LSU AgCenter: How to make muscadine wine
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s muscadine season in Louisiana and while you might like muscadine jelly, you might be a little more interested in muscadine wine. Specifically, how you can make your own. LSU AgCenter horticulturists Andre Brock and Will Afton recently posted a 4-part video series on...
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Chances Persist into Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chances for showers and storms will continue to hand around our area as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks to feature more typical summertime activity, with scattered morning showers moving off the Gulf giving way to afternoon thunderstorms firing off the sea breeze. Temperatures will top out around 90, although places that get rain will end up a bit lower. Sunday will feature a similar pattern as well, providing another chance for areas to receive rain. It will not be raining all day, but if you have outdoor plans, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on the sky. Rain chances will increase as we start next week, with another frontal boundary stalling north of the area, allowing for better moisture to work into the area and causing better coverage of rain.
