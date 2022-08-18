ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

LSU AgCenter: How to make muscadine wine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s muscadine season in Louisiana and while you might like muscadine jelly, you might be a little more interested in muscadine wine. Specifically, how you can make your own. LSU AgCenter horticulturists Andre Brock and Will Afton recently posted a 4-part video series on...
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Chances Persist into Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chances for showers and storms will continue to hand around our area as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks to feature more typical summertime activity, with scattered morning showers moving off the Gulf giving way to afternoon thunderstorms firing off the sea breeze. Temperatures will top out around 90, although places that get rain will end up a bit lower. Sunday will feature a similar pattern as well, providing another chance for areas to receive rain. It will not be raining all day, but if you have outdoor plans, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on the sky. Rain chances will increase as we start next week, with another frontal boundary stalling north of the area, allowing for better moisture to work into the area and causing better coverage of rain.
