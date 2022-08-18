Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern holds a kids football clinic after a scrimmage at Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Saturday morning, the Georgia Southern Eagles made the 50-minute drive to Memorial Stadium for a scrimmage in front of hundreds of Eagle fans. Clay Helton, the head football coach at Georgia Southern, emphasized the importance of being able to perform on the road, even if it is a quick trip. “We […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern football holds showcase, Little Eagle clinic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team returned to where their first game was played-Memorial Stadium in Savannah for their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. After the open practice they held a free Little Eagles Football Clinic with players and coaches. Around 75 boys and girls of...
FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Jenkins at Benedictine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Jenkins Warriors 45-0 in this year’s first edition of Friday Night Blitz. However, the games was called off after both teams and fans fled the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said that its officers intervened and stopped a fight before it happened. […]
Friday Night Blitz: 2022 Week 1 highlights, scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area. The Friday Night […]
wtoc.com
Police called to Memorial Stadium, high school football game called early
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police were on scene at Memorial Stadium. Police says they stopped a fight before it happened. Savannah Police also says the suspects fled the scene which caused others to run as well. Police say there were no shots fired and no one was injured. The...
WJCL
Game between Benedictine and Jenkins ends early after fans rush out of Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: People leaving Memorial Stadium after the incident. Savannah Police say a potential fight between teens caused a scary situation at Memorial Stadium Friday night. With 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, fans began running from the stands during the game between Benedictine and Jenkins. Police...
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Scores and Highlights for Aug. 18 & 19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The High School football season is officially underway. Week 1 final scores below. Jenkins at Benedictine (Memorial Stadium) Hilton Head Christian at Savannah Christian (Pooler Stadium) Calvary Day at Islands. Effingham at Richmond Hill. Josey at Savannah. Thomas Jefferson Academy at St. Andrew's. Glynn Academy at...
wtoc.com
Fields reopen at Hendrix Park in time for football season
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for sports lovers in northern Bryan County, some of the fields have reopened at Hendrix Park. You may remember that recreation area was severely damaged during April’s deadly tornado. It’s been a little over 4 months since the tornado struck here at...
WJCL
New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House
The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
