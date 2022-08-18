ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Georgia Southern football holds showcase, Little Eagle clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team returned to where their first game was played-Memorial Stadium in Savannah for their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. After the open practice they held a free Little Eagles Football Clinic with players and coaches. Around 75 boys and girls of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Jenkins at Benedictine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Jenkins Warriors 45-0 in this year’s first edition of Friday Night Blitz. However, the games was called off after both teams and fans fled the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said that its officers intervened and stopped a fight before it happened. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz: 2022 Week 1 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area. The Friday Night […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Sports
WJCL

The Frenzy: High School Football Scores and Highlights for Aug. 18 & 19

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The High School football season is officially underway. Week 1 final scores below. Jenkins at Benedictine (Memorial Stadium) Hilton Head Christian at Savannah Christian (Pooler Stadium) Calvary Day at Islands. Effingham at Richmond Hill. Josey at Savannah. Thomas Jefferson Academy at St. Andrew's. Glynn Academy at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fields reopen at Hendrix Park in time for football season

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for sports lovers in northern Bryan County, some of the fields have reopened at Hendrix Park. You may remember that recreation area was severely damaged during April’s deadly tornado. It’s been a little over 4 months since the tornado struck here at...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Soccer
Sports
coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
BLUFFTON, SC
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker

SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
SAVANNAH, GA

