Wednesday, Aug. 1 7

Boys Golf

NEW LONDON 185, ST. PAUL 192 Medalist Carter Eibel fired a 40 to lead New London past St. Paul in a Firelands Conference dual. Brody Sword added a 45 and Jayson Schaffer a 47 for the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: PREP ROUNDUP: Carter Eibel leads New London boys golf past St. Paul