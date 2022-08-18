ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
Salon

Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Mail

Poll: 53% of Americans say there is an 'invasion' at the southern border while more than one-third claim they are being 'systematically replaced by immigrants'

More than half of Americans believe that the situation at the southern border amounts to an 'invasion' while another third of respondents in a new poll expressed worry over being replaced by illegal immigrants. The new NPR/Ipsos poll released Thursday shows an overall decline in support for immigration as new...
IMMIGRATION
401ktv.com

U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked

U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause

A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
CONGRESS & COURTS
