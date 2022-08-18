ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Stark County-area high school box scores - Aug. 17

By Repository staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

High School

Boys golf

Jackson 153, Perry 175

Legends East, par 36

Jackon: Hoover 35, Kish 38 , Kasler 40, Clark 40. Perry: DeRoy 39, Mohr 39, Frazee 47, Burkholder 50. Records: Jackon 1-0, 1-0; Perry 0-1, 0-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGWuQ_0hLPdkl100

Minerva 199, Salem 206

Salem Hills, par 36

Minerva: Waller 45, Honeycutt 50, Sevek 50, Trussel 53, D.Smith 53, J.Smith 53. Salem: Ford 47, Ricker 52, A.Colian 52, S.Colian 55. Records: Minerva 5-0, 2-0; Salem 0-3, 0-3.

Girls golf

Hoover 162, GlenOak 189

Sanctuary, par 36

Hoover: Ellis 38, Higgins 40 , Porter 41, Kemp 43. GlenOak: Watson 45, Schorsten 46, Ludwig 48, Perez 50. Records: Hoover 1-0, 1-0; GlenOak 0-1, 0-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9KfA_0hLPdkl100

Marlington 191, Alliance 251

Tannenhauf, par 36

Marlington: Mort 38, Warner 39, Kuhlman 52, Nieman 62. Alliance: Eversdyke 56, Walker 60, Runion 65, Marsh 70. Records: Marlington 2-0, 2-0 EBC, 2-0 Tri-County; Alliance 2-4, 0-2 EBC, 0-2 Tri-County.

Canton South 201, Minerva 255

Great Trail, par 35

Minerva: Lukowski 55, Mitchell 65, Bartley 67, Barr 68. South: Kruger 38, Franks 49, Irwin 55, Zeller 59.

Carrollton 178, West Branch 187

Carroll Meadows, par 35

West Branch: Garner 36, Hostetler 42, Davis 49, Gallo 51. West Branch :Muckleroy 40,Cameron 47, Santee 49, Smith 51. Records: Carrollton 3-0, 2-0.

Girls tennis

Hoover 5, Wooster 0

Singles: Bucher (H) d. Mather 6-2, 6-1. Wood (H) d. Pozefsky 6-0, 6-1. Koinoglou (H) d. Kakanura 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Holben/Fink (H) d. Bressan/Grey 6-0, 6-1. Shiel/Papcke (H) d. Wyneski/Scott 6-0, 6-0. Records: Hoover 7-0.

Lake 3, Central Catholic 2

Singles: DeLuca (L) d. Doll 6-1, 6-4. Crumpler (CC) d. Neely 6-3, 6-3. Heck (CC) d. Rader 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Patterson/Taylor (L) d. Grawbosky/Hoover 6-4, 6-2. Doane/Schrock (L) d. D'Antonio/Miller 6-0, 6-1.

Alliance 3, New Philadelphia 2

Singles: Lohnes (A) d. Albritton 6-2, 6-1; Wherley (NP) d. Shaffer 6-4, 6-4; Mamula (NP) d. Wagner 6-2, 6-1 . Doubles: Wang-Williams (A) d. Roe-Scott 6-3, 6-4; Brooks-Asano (A) d. Scott-DeVecka 6-2, 6-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1

Friday

McKinley at Mentor

Lake at Alliance

Buchtel at Hoover

Akron East at Jackson

GlenOak at Shaker Heights

Ellet at Green

Cin. Moeller at Massillon

Louisville at Steubenville

Canton South at St. Clairsville

Northwest at Norton

Conotton Valley at Tuslaw

St. Thomas Aquinas at Struthers

Carrollton at Manchester

Marlington at Coventry

East Liverpool at Minerva

Canfield at West Branch

Dalton at East Canton

Malvern at East Palestine

Waynedale at Tusky Valley

CVCA at New Philadelphia

Orrville at Wooster

West Holmes at Triway

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County-area high school box scores - Aug. 17

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
whbc.com

Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader

When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Streetsboro hosts bicentennial celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro officials hosted its bicentennial celebration Saturday morning. The city held a parade Aug. 20, highlighting the rich culture and the special places and people of the city. “We may not be like a big city. We may not be a country, but these are some...
STREETSBORO, OH
