Stark County-area high school box scores - Aug. 17
Boys golf
Jackson 153, Perry 175
Legends East, par 36
Jackon: Hoover 35, Kish 38 , Kasler 40, Clark 40. Perry: DeRoy 39, Mohr 39, Frazee 47, Burkholder 50. Records: Jackon 1-0, 1-0; Perry 0-1, 0-1.
Minerva 199, Salem 206
Salem Hills, par 36
Minerva: Waller 45, Honeycutt 50, Sevek 50, Trussel 53, D.Smith 53, J.Smith 53. Salem: Ford 47, Ricker 52, A.Colian 52, S.Colian 55. Records: Minerva 5-0, 2-0; Salem 0-3, 0-3.
Girls golf
Hoover 162, GlenOak 189
Sanctuary, par 36
Hoover: Ellis 38, Higgins 40 , Porter 41, Kemp 43. GlenOak: Watson 45, Schorsten 46, Ludwig 48, Perez 50. Records: Hoover 1-0, 1-0; GlenOak 0-1, 0-1.
Marlington 191, Alliance 251
Tannenhauf, par 36
Marlington: Mort 38, Warner 39, Kuhlman 52, Nieman 62. Alliance: Eversdyke 56, Walker 60, Runion 65, Marsh 70. Records: Marlington 2-0, 2-0 EBC, 2-0 Tri-County; Alliance 2-4, 0-2 EBC, 0-2 Tri-County.
Canton South 201, Minerva 255
Great Trail, par 35
Minerva: Lukowski 55, Mitchell 65, Bartley 67, Barr 68. South: Kruger 38, Franks 49, Irwin 55, Zeller 59.
Carrollton 178, West Branch 187
Carroll Meadows, par 35
West Branch: Garner 36, Hostetler 42, Davis 49, Gallo 51. West Branch :Muckleroy 40,Cameron 47, Santee 49, Smith 51. Records: Carrollton 3-0, 2-0.
Girls tennis
Hoover 5, Wooster 0
Singles: Bucher (H) d. Mather 6-2, 6-1. Wood (H) d. Pozefsky 6-0, 6-1. Koinoglou (H) d. Kakanura 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Holben/Fink (H) d. Bressan/Grey 6-0, 6-1. Shiel/Papcke (H) d. Wyneski/Scott 6-0, 6-0. Records: Hoover 7-0.
Lake 3, Central Catholic 2
Singles: DeLuca (L) d. Doll 6-1, 6-4. Crumpler (CC) d. Neely 6-3, 6-3. Heck (CC) d. Rader 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Patterson/Taylor (L) d. Grawbosky/Hoover 6-4, 6-2. Doane/Schrock (L) d. D'Antonio/Miller 6-0, 6-1.
Alliance 3, New Philadelphia 2
Singles: Lohnes (A) d. Albritton 6-2, 6-1; Wherley (NP) d. Shaffer 6-4, 6-4; Mamula (NP) d. Wagner 6-2, 6-1 . Doubles: Wang-Williams (A) d. Roe-Scott 6-3, 6-4; Brooks-Asano (A) d. Scott-DeVecka 6-2, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1
Friday
McKinley at Mentor
Lake at Alliance
Buchtel at Hoover
Akron East at Jackson
GlenOak at Shaker Heights
Ellet at Green
Cin. Moeller at Massillon
Louisville at Steubenville
Canton South at St. Clairsville
Northwest at Norton
Conotton Valley at Tuslaw
St. Thomas Aquinas at Struthers
Carrollton at Manchester
Marlington at Coventry
East Liverpool at Minerva
Canfield at West Branch
Dalton at East Canton
Malvern at East Palestine
Waynedale at Tusky Valley
CVCA at New Philadelphia
Orrville at Wooster
West Holmes at Triway
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County-area high school box scores - Aug. 17
Comments / 0