Fire crews respond to Watertown barn fire

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A raging fire burnt through a barn in Watertown on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to fire officials.

A video sent to News 8 shows the intense flames and heavy smoke at the barn located on Linkfield Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.