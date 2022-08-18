ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Fire crews respond to Watertown barn fire

By Ellie Stamp, Sarah Paduano
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A raging fire burnt through a barn in Watertown on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to fire officials.

A video sent to News 8 shows the intense flames and heavy smoke at the barn located on Linkfield Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

