Brevard County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brevard County deputies to patrol Town of Melbourne Village after entire police force resigns

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday night to enter into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to have two dedicated deputies patrol within the town’s jurisdiction, rather than relying on the current police force.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman calls deputies to help remove baby gator from her pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman called in deputies to help her get an unwanted guest out of her swimming pool. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Thursday afternoon. The homeowner told the deputies she woke up, opened her blinds and found the alligator in her swimming pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
veronews.com

Ms. T. gets a vehicle

You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

