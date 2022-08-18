Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
WJCL
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
Explosion injures 4 boaters in Volusia County, firefighters say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were injured after a boat exploded at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department. According to a news release, around 1:15 p.m., the boaters had just refueled their vessel and when they started the boat, it caused an explosion. >>>...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County deputies to patrol Town of Melbourne Village after entire police force resigns
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday night to enter into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to have two dedicated deputies patrol within the town’s jurisdiction, rather than relying on the current police force.
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Melbourne Police, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Combined Training With SWAT, EOD Team
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department conducted combined training with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and EOD team. “Thank you for a great combined training day and, as always, we enjoyed working with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office,” said Melbourne Police Department officials.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
Tragedy after child dies in house fire and neighbor describes heartbreaking screams for help
A CHILD has died in a house fire in Florida, with a neighbor describing the heartbreaking screams for help they heard as the tragedy unfolded. Brevard County Fire Rescue confirmed the child was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital in Cocoa Beach on Friday, where he later passed away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
fox35orlando.com
Body found in woods near Halifax Medical Center ID'd as missing man
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County have identified a body found in a wooded area near the Halifax Medical Center on August 11 as that of a missing man for whom a Purple Alert was issued last month. The body of James Oliver Williams was located in the...
Click10.com
Florida woman calls deputies to help remove baby gator from her pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman called in deputies to help her get an unwanted guest out of her swimming pool. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Thursday afternoon. The homeowner told the deputies she woke up, opened her blinds and found the alligator in her swimming pool.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
veronews.com
Ms. T. gets a vehicle
You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.
cltampa.com
This Florida stilt bungalow sits over a spring-fed lake, and comes with a private island
A unique Florida bungalow that sits quite literally above a spring-fed lake is back on the market. Custom-built in 1979, this isolated stilt house is located at 4520 Deerwood Trail, just north or Melbourne, and comes with private island surrounded by a spring-fed fresh water lake. The three-bedroom, four bathroom...
click orlando
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
Comments / 0