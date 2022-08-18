Read full article on original website
WHSV
Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View football is entering a building year, in more ways than one. Last fall, the Generals’ campaign came to a screeching halt after only one game, when fallen roster sizes ended the competitive season. This year, the squad has adjusted. Mountain View is moving...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield football is young but the team is eager to compete on Friday nights. The Yellow Jackets posted a strong regular season in 2021, going 7-3 overall. However, the team struggled in post-season play, falling to Wheeling Central in the first round of playoffs. This year,...
WHSV
JMU Athletics Department sees big changes as they move into the Sun Belt Conference
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students on the campus of James Madison University began moving into their dorms on Friday, and the start of a new school year means new projects and goals for the athletics department. The athletics department has been working hard to make upgrades to sports facilities and...
969wsig.com
RJ’s Pick a Ticket
RJ will have your chance to Pick a ticket to the Shenandoah County Fair. Be listening this week from 3pm to 7pm for the cue to call. The first winner will get to pick from five sets of tickets to the Shenandoah County Fair. Contest Rules:. WSIG “RJ’s Pick A...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Page County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County football is looking for a breakout season in 2022. The Panthers struggled last fall, going 4-6 overall and missing the Region 2B Playoffs. However, this year could be different. The Panthers enter the fall boasting a strong senior class that has played together from...
This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 19th
Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program
WHSV
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals will come down to a deciding game after Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater 12-4 in game six on Friday evening. The series is now tied 3-3. The Diamondbacks were dominant on offense. Jack Pausic, Chaz Harvey, Ryan Farris, and Will Hass drove in two runs each for Stuarts Draft.
WHSV
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has the chance to win the RCBL Finals after defeating Stuarts Draft 5-1 on Thursday evening. The Reds now lead the series 3-2. Corbin Lucas homered, drove in 2 runs, and scored once for Stuarts Draft. Chris Huffman also drove in two runs for the Reds while Greg Sherfey drove in one.
WHSV
JMU football looks to improve defensive line before season opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU football is two weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. On Friday morning, the Dukes returned to Bridgeforth Stadium as they prepare to make their Sun Belt debut. The quarterback battle continues between Todd Centeio, Billy Atkins, and Alonza Barnett. Yet according to...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Luray
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray football program is looking to rebound after a difficult season last year. The Bulldogs had a dominant start to their 2021 campaign, going undefeated in their first four games. However, the team struggled with COVID-19 issues throughout the season, losing six games in a row and falling in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs.
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
WHSV
‘The Classics Barber Studio’ gives free haircuts, school supplies at back to school bash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Going back to school in style. The Classics Barber Studio in Harrisonburg had a line wrapped around the Bluestone Crossing Shopping center this afternoon as kids waited to get their free hair cuts. “I feel like it was a good way to bring everybody together and...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
cbs19news
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
cbs19news
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Community College highlights career programs at the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Throughout the week at the Rockingham County Fair, Blue Ridge Community College has given people the chance to use simulations to highlight three of its career programs. The simulations include welding, excavator operating, and driving a tractor-trailer. The goal is to attract more people to...
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
