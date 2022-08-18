HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray football program is looking to rebound after a difficult season last year. The Bulldogs had a dominant start to their 2021 campaign, going undefeated in their first four games. However, the team struggled with COVID-19 issues throughout the season, losing six games in a row and falling in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs.

