Clearfield County, PA

fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

Trial date set for Penn State grad charged in Capitol riot

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A trial date has been set for a former Penn State graduate, and Pennsylvania school teacher, who was charged for his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. Authorities say Robert Morss was charged for assaulting police officers during the riot. Federal prosecutors say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman who’s on house arrest for allegedly stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to go to Renaissance Faire

A Pennsylvania woman currently on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop was granted permission to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Riley Williams of Harrisburg, plans on attending the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend, according to KDKA. Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health […]
HARRISBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

ACLU Fights Westmont Borough Sign Ordinance

The American Civil Liberties Union and Westmont are talking about the Borough’s enforcement of their sign ordinance, specifically over the display of political signs — more than 30 days before the Election. The deadline has passed for Westmont Borough to respond to complaints about their sign ordinance. The ACLU told the Westmont Borough it must stop sending out violation notices to their sign ordinance or face legal action. We spoke with the Pennsylvania’s ACLU Legal Director Vic Walczak and he told us the Borough claims they can’t do anything about the current sign ordinance until the meeting next month.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County offers senior citizens in-home COVID vaccine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Pennsylvania Drivers Get a Second Chance to Knock Points Off Their License

Pennsylvania drivers whose licenses have been suspended due to an accumulation of points on their records could get a second chance to avoid having their privileges pulled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing a new Driver Improvement School, or “D.I.S.” to which a driver with too many speeding or other moving violations on their record could be assigned to try to knock some points off their license.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA

