The American Civil Liberties Union and Westmont are talking about the Borough’s enforcement of their sign ordinance, specifically over the display of political signs — more than 30 days before the Election. The deadline has passed for Westmont Borough to respond to complaints about their sign ordinance. The ACLU told the Westmont Borough it must stop sending out violation notices to their sign ordinance or face legal action. We spoke with the Pennsylvania’s ACLU Legal Director Vic Walczak and he told us the Borough claims they can’t do anything about the current sign ordinance until the meeting next month.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO