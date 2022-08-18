Read full article on original website
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches? Strong wind, ocean currents to blame
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday. The beach patrol says this problem is tied to the weather.
Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary
Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Artemis 1: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Orlando weather forecast: Another round of scattered storms for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 95 degrees. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours which could lead to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-9pm. The best storm chances will stay west of I-95 with beaches expected to be drier with coverage at 40%.
Florida woman wants answers year after mom's death in hit-and-run
It’s been over a year since a 78-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog along John Young Parkway. Her daughter hasn’t lost hope in finding the person responsible.
Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see rain chances begin to increase as we move through this week. An Atlantic seabreeze will be pushing in from the east and will settle over Orlando around mid-afternoon beore pushing off to the west.
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms expected all week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO: Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight’s low: 75 degrees | 50-60% chance of p.m. storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be through 9 p.m.
Florida Primary 2022: Early voting ends in Central Florida with decline in turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up over the weekend in Central Florida, but it's not too late to cast your ballot: Tuesday is Florida Primary Election Day. Officials say they saw fewer early voters this year. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 554,000 Floridians turned out...
Thuy Lowe, Calvin Wimbish: Florida Congressional GOP candidates
FOX 35 is highlighting various candidates running in the Florida primary. Thuy Lowe and Calvin Wimbish are both running as Republican congressional candidates for Florida's District 10.
Nikki Fried hopes to be Florida's first female governor
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday: Nikki Fried or Charlie Crist. Fried weighed in on what she would do if elected.
Florida gas prices drop for 10th week in a row: How much you'll pay today
ORLANDO, Fla. - Good news at the pump: gasoline prices continue to fall for the 10th week in a row due to stable oil prices and less drivers fueling up. AAA reports that the current national average sits at $3.90 a gallon. Florida's average sits much lower than that at $3.53 a gallon.
Nikki Fried delivers concession speech
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary challenge against Charlie Crist in bid for Florida governor. Crist will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
Former Orlando-area State Attorney Ayala to challenge moody for Attorney General
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aramis Ayala, a former state attorney punished by the governor when she refused to seek the death penalty in murder cases, emerged Tuesday from a three-way primary to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody. Meanwhile, Naomi Blemur of North Miami was atop...
Mount Dora goes big for lifelong resident’s 100th birthday
No matter the age, a birthday celebration should feel special. Mount Dora made sure one of its residents felt the love on her 100th birthday.
Community rallies to help nursing assistant
The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
