ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 95 degrees. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours which could lead to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-9pm. The best storm chances will stay west of I-95 with beaches expected to be drier with coverage at 40%.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO