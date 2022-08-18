ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
wogx.com

Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary

Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wogx.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Another round of scattered storms for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 95 degrees. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours which could lead to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-9pm. The best storm chances will stay west of I-95 with beaches expected to be drier with coverage at 40%.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Transformer#Video Camera#Power Lines
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see rain chances begin to increase as we move through this week. An Atlantic seabreeze will be pushing in from the east and will settle over Orlando around mid-afternoon beore pushing off to the west.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms expected all week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO: Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight’s low: 75 degrees | 50-60% chance of p.m. storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be through 9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wogx.com

Nikki Fried delivers concession speech

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary challenge against Charlie Crist in bid for Florida governor. Crist will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Community rallies to help nursing assistant

The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
ADVOCACY
wogx.com

FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy