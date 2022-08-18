ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Orange Line work well underway on first day of MBTA's monthlong shutdown

BOSTON — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority crews have begun the work to replace more than 3,500 feet of 38-year-old Orange Line track during the first full day of the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line. The 30-day closure started at 9 p.m. Friday, which allowed construction crews...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns with expanded dates

BOSTON — Open Newbury Street has returned to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting with Sunday's event, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

How to navigate Orange Line shutdown: Tips for MBTA riders

BOSTON — The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses. NewsCenter 5 Traffic Specialist Katie Thompson has...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line underway

BOSTON — Gates are closed, doors are locked and passengers are being directed to shuttle buses instead of train platforms. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began Friday night. Officials say they can squeeze work that would have normally taken five years into the month-long work period....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bluebikes faces 'system outages' ahead of Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Bluebikes officials handled "reported system outages" as Boston's bike sharing system experienced increased interest ahead of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
WCVB

Wednesday, August 24: Afternoon Escapes

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Find yourself with some free time on your hands? Chronicle can help you fill it! If you’re the adventurous sort, Erika Tarantal’s afternoon escape has her “climbing the walls” in South Boston. In a museum kind of mood? Anthony Everett is bouncing between the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Science. Shayna Seymour opts for some relaxation on rooftops in Cambridge and Boston, while Nicole Estaphan spends her lunch break at a Brazilian steakhouse.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, August 23: Home Plates

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Get your “spuckie” rolls ready – we’ve prepared a second helping of home plates. Shayna Seymour introduces us to more of those quirky, creative dishes known and enjoyed only in specific New England towns. Shayna samples “dynamites” – a staple on banquet tables in one particular Rhode Island city. What’s a steamed cheeseburger? In central Connecticut, we find out. And finally, a trip to Maine yields “red snappers” (no, we don’t mean lobster), washed down with Vacationland’s favorite retro soda.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Missing Randolph man with 'memory issues' found safe, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph police say a local man who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found safe. At 1:21 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that 78-year-old Leoma Juste was located and that he was "safe and alert." Randolph police thanked the community for doing its part in helping to...
RANDOLPH, MA
WCVB

Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Dudley, Massachusetts

DUDLEY, Mass. — The state fire marshal is investigating a raging fire that tore through a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, Thursday night. Crews were called to the engulfed warehouse on Roberts Road at about 9:41 p.m. Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to extreme, hazardous conditions. The...
DUDLEY, MA

