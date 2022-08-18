Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
WCVB
Concern growing about Monday's commute with Orange Line shutdown in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who work in Boston are anxiously awaiting Monday's morning commute because it is the first true test of the impact the MBTA's monthlong Orange Line shutdown will have. Tracks are being replaced and signal systems are being upgraded as part of what the MBTA calls...
WCVB
Orange Line work well underway on first day of MBTA's monthlong shutdown
BOSTON — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority crews have begun the work to replace more than 3,500 feet of 38-year-old Orange Line track during the first full day of the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line. The 30-day closure started at 9 p.m. Friday, which allowed construction crews...
WCVB
'Open Newbury Street' in Boston returns with expanded dates
BOSTON — Open Newbury Street has returned to Boston with expanded dates through late next month, according to city officials. Starting with Sunday's event, Newbury Street will be pedestrian-only six Sundays in a row. The final of those six Sundays is Sept. 25. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Open...
WCVB
How to navigate Orange Line shutdown: Tips for MBTA riders
BOSTON — The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses. NewsCenter 5 Traffic Specialist Katie Thompson has...
WCVB
Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line underway
BOSTON — Gates are closed, doors are locked and passengers are being directed to shuttle buses instead of train platforms. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began Friday night. Officials say they can squeeze work that would have normally taken five years into the month-long work period....
WCVB
Bluebikes faces 'system outages' ahead of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Bluebikes officials handled "reported system outages" as Boston's bike sharing system experienced increased interest ahead of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
WCVB
Considering Bluebikes during MBTA Orange Line shutdown? Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — An estimated 40,000 cyclists ride around Greater Boston and many more could jump on two wheels because of the extreme disruption expected during the30-day Orange Line shutdown. Boston is offering free Bluebikes rides during the shutdown and bicycle shops say they've been receiving an increased number of...
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
WCVB
Wednesday, August 24: Afternoon Escapes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Find yourself with some free time on your hands? Chronicle can help you fill it! If you’re the adventurous sort, Erika Tarantal’s afternoon escape has her “climbing the walls” in South Boston. In a museum kind of mood? Anthony Everett is bouncing between the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Science. Shayna Seymour opts for some relaxation on rooftops in Cambridge and Boston, while Nicole Estaphan spends her lunch break at a Brazilian steakhouse.
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman struck, killed while pulled over on Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck while her vehicle was parked on the side of Route 140, according to authorities. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the deadly crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday along Route 140 north in New Bedford.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
WCVB
Tuesday, August 23: Home Plates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Get your “spuckie” rolls ready – we’ve prepared a second helping of home plates. Shayna Seymour introduces us to more of those quirky, creative dishes known and enjoyed only in specific New England towns. Shayna samples “dynamites” – a staple on banquet tables in one particular Rhode Island city. What’s a steamed cheeseburger? In central Connecticut, we find out. And finally, a trip to Maine yields “red snappers” (no, we don’t mean lobster), washed down with Vacationland’s favorite retro soda.
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins...
WCVB
Missing Randolph man with 'memory issues' found safe, police say
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph police say a local man who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found safe. At 1:21 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that 78-year-old Leoma Juste was located and that he was "safe and alert." Randolph police thanked the community for doing its part in helping to...
WCVB
'Explosion after explosion:' Massive fire at Mass. boat yard destroys buildings, cars, boats
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Crews battled a massive fire Friday afternoon that has destroyed buildings, cars and vessels at a boat yard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. At least one person was hurt and an unknown number of firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. The fire broke out at about 2 p.m....
WCVB
'Series of gunshots' heard at baseball field, at least two victims reported
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officers are investigating after a "series of gunshots" were reported near a baseball field in Cambridge, the city's police department said. The gunshots were reported in the area of Hoyt Field around 10:30 p.m. "Preliminary information indicates there are at least two known victims. One of...
WCVB
Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Dudley, Massachusetts
DUDLEY, Mass. — The state fire marshal is investigating a raging fire that tore through a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, Thursday night. Crews were called to the engulfed warehouse on Roberts Road at about 9:41 p.m. Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to extreme, hazardous conditions. The...
