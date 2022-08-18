Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
Utilities prepared for more outages as monsoon storms continue to roll through Valley
PHOENIX — The two public utilities in the Valley are gearing up for potentially more outages with monsoon storms in the forecast through the weekend. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project saw a combined 23,000 outages due to Thursday night storms. APS, the largest utility in the state,...
Another monsoon storm rolls through Valley, brings rain, wind, some flooding
PHOENIX — A monsoon storm swept across metro Phoenix on Friday afternoon from east to west, dropping over an inch of rain in some places and leaving streets flooded in others. The southeast Valley, Queen Creek saw over an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of...
