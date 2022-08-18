Duncan Police urging people to keep an eye out for scams

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department is encouraging people to think twice before clicking unknown links.

Police Chief Shandrell Holcombe urged people to keep an eye on any suspicious texts or posts.

“We’re heading towards the end of the year, getting towards the holiday season, pretty soon. So, this is the time of year when scams, they go on the rise,” said Chief Holcombe.

He said some scams get victims by pretending to be local. One, for example, is offering Duncan Fire Department t-shirts for $10 off.

“We want everyone to know that at no time has the police department or the fire department posted any type of t-shirts for sale,” he said.

Right underneath the message is a link.

“That usually makes your computer, or your phone, vulnerable to some type of virus. Or maybe even get into your bank account,” said the chief.

Chief Holcombe said they are seeing this scam in various forms.

“We’ve seen it as a text message, we’ve seen it in a Facebook posting,” he said.

He said if there was a notification from the fire or police department, or the Town of Duncan, you wouldn’t get a text or post.

“Keep your eyes open and watch out for it,” said Chief Holcombe.

The chief said in the past, most of these scams are done from another area.

“There’s just no way to determine where it’s coming from, it’s viral. You can typically be in any state or any city and pretend to be in another area,” he said

These scammers are playing on your generosity and community spirit.

“And we want to make sure that they’re not caught up in that process of wanting to support us and actually having something taken from them,” said Holcombe.

As school is starting and holidays approaching, Chief Holcombe said to be conscious of what links you’re clicking. He said if you have any questions about a weird post or text, contact your local law enforcement.

