Terre Haute, IN

Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint.

The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.

This program provides funds for projects and initiatives that will benefit K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in the community.

Casey’s Charities President Megan Elfers said it’s important that projects focus on making improvements to the communities they serve.

“Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, and we are excited to continue supporting students and teachers through our Cash for Classrooms Grant Program,” said Elfers. “Casey’s proudly serves the communities we’re in and Cash for Classrooms is one way we can show our support for our students, teachers, and schools who could use a boost now more than ever.”

Casey’s awarded $1 million last year to benefit 89 K-12 public and private schools.

If would like to learn more you can click here.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

