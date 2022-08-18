ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

eastcountytoday.net

August 7-13: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between August 7-13 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Pittsburg City Council Approves $100k Gun Buyback Program. On Monday, the Pittsburg City Council voted 4-0 to approve funding for a gun buyback...
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

August 7-13: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 7-13 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 8/7 – 2700 block San Onofre Ct (PC 245) 8/7 – 4500 block Delta Fair Blvd. 8/7 – 700 block Hap...
ANTIOCH, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

One arrested Friday during Concord PD DUI enforcement patrol

CONCORD, CA (August 21, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 8/19/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma man arrested for business burglary

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
PETALUMA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Suspect In Bicyclist Crash in Pinole Charged with Felony Hit and Run

Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1). On...
PINOLE, CA
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 15-18

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 15-18,...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrols Friday night

CONCORD, CA (August 19, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will patrol the city on Friday night. The DUI patrol starts at 8 PM Aug. 19, until 2 AM. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord...
CONCORD, CA

