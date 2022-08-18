Read full article on original website
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
eastcountytoday.net
August 7-13: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between August 7-13 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Pittsburg City Council Approves $100k Gun Buyback Program. On Monday, the Pittsburg City Council voted 4-0 to approve funding for a gun buyback...
eastcountytoday.net
August 7-13: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 7-13 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 8/7 – 2700 block San Onofre Ct (PC 245) 8/7 – 4500 block Delta Fair Blvd. 8/7 – 700 block Hap...
pioneerpublishers.com
One arrested Friday during Concord PD DUI enforcement patrol
CONCORD, CA (August 21, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 8/19/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
Petaluma man arrested for business burglary
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
eastcountytoday.net
Suspect In Bicyclist Crash in Pinole Charged with Felony Hit and Run
Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1). On...
vallejosun.com
DA delays release of video of Solano sheriff’s killing of Jason Thompson
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has delayed the release of video of the fatal shooting of Jason Thompson by Solano sheriff’s deputies in June, taking advantage of a narrow exception in California law that allows investigators to withhold videos of police shootings. Sheriff’s deputies...
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Approves $2.2 Million Discrimination Lawsuit Settlement Against District Attorneys Office
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved an out-of-court settlement in the lawsuit brought by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig against the County and its District Attorney’s Office, Knox, et al. v. County of Contra Costa, et al.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
Catalytic converter thief caught and released, victims say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a crime all too familiar in the Bay Area — catalytic converter thefts. Two San Francisco women say they caught a thief in the act and called police, who they say let the man go. It was around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 15-18
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 15-18,...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrols Friday night
CONCORD, CA (August 19, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will patrol the city on Friday night. The DUI patrol starts at 8 PM Aug. 19, until 2 AM. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord...
